Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

FFC opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.