Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

