Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,652 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. 29,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,841. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

