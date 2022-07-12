Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. State Street Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,455. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.