Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

NYSE CMI traded up $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $202.52. 7,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.93. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.