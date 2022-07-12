Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

