Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 114,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,681. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

