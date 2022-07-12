Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $206.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

