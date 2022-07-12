Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 350,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after acquiring an additional 258,712 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 197,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,949. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

