Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

