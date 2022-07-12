Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Up to $74.59

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.59, but opened at $77.03. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 78 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.
In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
