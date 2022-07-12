Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Up to $74.59

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.59, but opened at $77.03. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 78 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

