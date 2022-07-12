Frax Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $19.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

