freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. UBS Group lowered freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on freenet to €27.50 ($27.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on freenet from €27.00 ($27.00) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

