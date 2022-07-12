Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

