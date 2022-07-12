Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of FEIM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

