Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.19

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 5313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($84.90) to €83.40 ($83.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.
The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
