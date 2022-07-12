Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.19

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 5313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($84.90) to €83.40 ($83.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.

The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

