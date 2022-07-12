Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $70,312.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johanna Flower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00.

FRSH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. 1,321,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,100. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 119.5% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

