Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.25. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 48,320 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,738. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

