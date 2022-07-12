Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 770 Price Target at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 880 ($10.47) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($13.97) to GBX 1,225 ($14.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.92) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,040.63 ($12.38).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 664 ($7.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($11.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 770.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,412.77.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

