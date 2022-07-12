FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,549. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

