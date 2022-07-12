FTX Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.66 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $24.91 or 0.00125291 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $63.66 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.89 or 1.00064104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 331,217,886 coins and its circulating supply is 135,348,550 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

