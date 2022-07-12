Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $639.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $41,616.31 and $639.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

