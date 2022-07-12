Fusion Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $628,239.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,101,158 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

