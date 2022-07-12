FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Boosted by DA Davidson

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Polaris stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.