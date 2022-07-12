Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 17,437 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

SCHR stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

