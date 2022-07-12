Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

