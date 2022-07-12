Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 7,602 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.