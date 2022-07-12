Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

