Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

