Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

