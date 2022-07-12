Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.