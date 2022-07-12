Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $38.34 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $516.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.80 and a 200 day moving average of $493.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

