Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

