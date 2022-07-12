Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $9.21 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
About Copart (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
