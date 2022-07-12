Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

