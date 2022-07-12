Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 18,325 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

