Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

DFS opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

