Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 19,636 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $219.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

