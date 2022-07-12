Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

