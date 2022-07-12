Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.