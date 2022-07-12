Gameswap (GSWAP) One Day Volume Tops $24,664.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $24,664.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

