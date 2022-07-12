Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.18%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

