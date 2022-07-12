GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE GPS opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. GAP has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

