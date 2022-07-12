GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
GATX traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $91.45. 164,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.