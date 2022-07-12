GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

GATX traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $91.45. 164,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in GATX by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

