General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $219.65. 1,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $225.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.