Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target Cut to €4.20

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €4.50 ($4.50) to €4.20 ($4.20) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.50) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.50) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

GMPUF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Gestamp Automoción has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.