GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

