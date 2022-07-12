Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.43.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.