GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of GMS worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.83. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

