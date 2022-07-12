Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.50

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.